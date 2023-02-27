Forbidden Fruit seems to be the name given to a number of strains the most common of which is a significantly potent (THC levels reported reaching 26%), blissful, contented, body-soothing and a little bit chatty, (some say) Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid duo of Cherry Pie and Tangie. Often gradually inducing sedation and sleep, this is a sweet, tropical fruit, citrus and pine strain.

--

Unwind with our Premium cannabis Smokes, filled with flower harvested fresh from the fields. Each pack is filled with 4 half-gram smokes packed with heirloom cannabis grown with the utmost care by expert cultivators. We grind our flower in a custom grinder to ensure the finest consistency for a smooth, slow-burning smoke.

