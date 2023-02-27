Effects: relaxed, euphoric, creativity

Flavors: fruit, sweet, earth

DESCRIPTION

Platinum Girl Scout Cookies is a highly-potent, 60/40, Indica-Dominant, long-lasting, evening hybrid combination of OG Kush, Durban Poison and a mystery strain rumored to be Cherry Pie. Mood-elevating and sedating, this berry, earth and candy-like strain delivers a nicely-relaxing body high inspiring one satisfied consumer to exclaim, "It's the only weed you'll ever need!"

