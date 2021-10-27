Alchemy Mango Tincture - Delta 8 THC - $48.00
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Alchemy blend is stronger than Lunar and Solar. We formulated Alchemy specifically for those with a high tolerance. Even at a drop or two, Alchemy can pack a punch. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART - it's recommended for those dealing with intense pain, or for long-lasting relief.
It's got myrcene as its main terpene component, and this combined with limonene gives it a Hybrid-vibe, perfect for day or night - depending on the dosage.
Alchemy MAY be useful for pain, sleep, depression, fatigue, or simply enjoying recreationally.
About this strain
Mango
Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.
Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
366 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
