Alchemy blend is stronger than Lunar and Solar. We formulated Alchemy specifically for those with a high tolerance. Even at a drop or two, Alchemy can pack a punch. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART - it's recommended for those dealing with intense pain, or for long-lasting relief.



It's got myrcene as its main terpene component, and this combined with limonene gives it a Hybrid-vibe, perfect for day or night - depending on the dosage.



Alchemy MAY be useful for pain, sleep, depression, fatigue, or simply enjoying recreationally.