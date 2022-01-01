About this product
Balance for any time of the Day. Sky-High Uplifting Cerebral Action + Body Numbing Goodness to Ward off aches and pains - ALL in ONE Bundle. The Zen Bundle! Sold for a Limited Time!
The Zen Bundle is a good, and affordable way to try out all of our tinctures. It also makes a great gift set! You get Solar for Sativa, Lunar for Indica, and Alchemy for the Hybrid vibes.
Normally, if you're buying all 3 tinctures separately it would cost you $108, but the bundle is $64.99! Meaning you save $43.00!
Have trouble sleeping? Need something to calm your nerves, but still get that BOOST you need to start your day? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try Zen Tincture Bundle today!
👇**The Benefits Include**👇
✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.
✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.
✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.
***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
