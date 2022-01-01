About this product
A true Sativa Queen, Strawberry Amnesia by Herbies Seeds is a breathtaking display of what a great Sativa can offer. Tall and fruitful with an appetizing array of dense, berry-scented buds, her 22% THC content hits hard and fast, with a hazy psychoactive euphoria that will leave you wondering why you walked into a room and a goofy smile across your face.
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.