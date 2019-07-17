Soothe pain and relax muscles with the strongest CBD cream. Our formula is designed with strength and effectiveness in mind, helping you to reach your full potential and delivering results quicker than taking sublingual drops.



- 1000mg CBD Oil

- Approximately 20 mg of CBD per dime-sized amount. (50 servings per jar)

- Non-scented/ Gentle on sensitive skin

- Vegan



Ingredients: 1,000mg CBD Oil, Purified Water, Capric/Caprillic Triglycerides, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Glyceryl Monostearate, Shea Butter, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Distearate, Carbomer Otiphen