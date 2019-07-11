Twice the size and 5X the Full Spectrum CBD oil compared to the original 1000mg Recovery Drops. Supercharge recovery and achieve balance for your body and mind. Designed with strength and effectiveness in mind, take a daily dose twice per day to promote wellness throughout your entire body.



- 5000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Extract

- 10mg CBD Per Drop

- Infused in MCT oil

- Product of Industrial Hemp



Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD Oil, MCT Oil