Twice the size and 3X the Full Spectrum CBD oil compared to the original 1000mg Recovery Drops. Extra Strong Full Spectrum CBD oil for overall body relief, recovery, and relaxation. Supercharge recovery and achieve balance for your body and mind. Designed with strength and effectiveness in mind, take a daily dose twice per day to promote relief and recovery throughout your entire body.



- 3000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Extract

- Approx. 6mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil per Drop

- Infused in MCT oil

- Product of Industrial Hemp



Ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD Oil, MCT Oil