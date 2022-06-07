About this product
These Gummies are fortified with Delta 9 THC and Nano Delta 8 THC. As a result, you will achieve your high faster. The end design is not to eat too much but to dial in your correct daily dosage.
These gummies are fat-free and Vegan.
Expect Sensation within 15 minutes.
We have various Pack sizes as high as 500 units per tub.
About this brand
HeroMedz LLC
We are HeroMedz ! We specialize in scratch-made gummies and many other edible products. We are always open to new ideas from our customers. As a family business, my wife and I are also classically trained chefs. We both have over 15 years of experience in cooking and baking. Our gummies have been highly rated and featured in Ganjapreneur Magazine multiple times. Our mission is to help educate and alleviate pain and other conditions through the use of cannabis-infused products!