We respect the old fashion way of doing things with these Total THC Compliant 60 Count Jar of Bears.



Infused oil-based gummies with the ability to munch on 3 to 5 of them in a single sitting.



Even though we have upped our game into the Nano space, we still get a lot of calls for the old-fashioned infused gummy. This batch is made with sweet and sour sugar powder after the cure to increase stability during shipping.