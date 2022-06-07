About this product
A total couch locker, Bust out the PlayStation cut the AC on 68, and chill...
A Blend of Blueberry, Concord Grapes, and Dragon Fruit for that super dark Purple Deliciousness. This is by far one of our strongest formulations, however, keep checking back in we will have a 100MG Unit out soon!
About this brand
HeroMedz LLC
We are HeroMedz ! We specialize in scratch-made gummies and many other edible products. We are always open to new ideas from our customers. As a family business, my wife and I are also classically trained chefs. We both have over 15 years of experience in cooking and baking. Our gummies have been highly rated and featured in Ganjapreneur Magazine multiple times. Our mission is to help educate and alleviate pain and other conditions through the use of cannabis-infused products!