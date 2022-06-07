About this product
25 MG of THCO fortified with a 3MG Nano Delta 8 THC and 3 MG Delta 9 THC for the ultimate High. Some customers report back a Euphoric Buzz similar to that of Psychedelic Mushrooms.
Eating up to 4 of these can put even the seasoned vet in their space.
Eating up to 4 of these can put even the seasoned vet in their space.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HeroMedz LLC
We are HeroMedz ! We specialize in scratch-made gummies and many other edible products. We are always open to new ideas from our customers. As a family business, my wife and I are also classically trained chefs. We both have over 15 years of experience in cooking and baking. Our gummies have been highly rated and featured in Ganjapreneur Magazine multiple times. Our mission is to help educate and alleviate pain and other conditions through the use of cannabis-infused products!