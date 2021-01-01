About this product

Chief Stix aims to provide consumers with a smoking experience free of tobacco, nicotine, and additives. Our cigarettes are made with nothing but natural American sun-grown organic hemp and rolled with biodegradable paper and filters. Chief Stix contains no THC, giving you a calming effect without any high. Our hemp smokes use 100% CBG + CBD hemp flowers which are blended together to maximize flavor and benefits. Our smokes are triple lab-tested to ensure quality, compliance, and safety.



* 0% Nicotine, 0% Tobacco, 100% Natural

* Made with natural American sun-grown organic 100% CBG + CBD hemp flowers

* Rolled with biodegradable rice paper and filters

* Triple lab-tested to ensure quality, compliance, and safety