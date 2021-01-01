About this product

Our Calm CBG+CBD Wellness Tincture (2,000mg of 1 CBG: 1CBD) is specially blended with CBG and CBD. CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified. Hhemp.co tinctures offer higher doses than most competitors at a more affordable price.



* Broad Spectrum formulation delivers CBG, CBD, and natural cannabinoids that provide

the full benefits of the hemp plant.

* Broad Spectrum has been shown to improve the body’s response to everyday stress.

* Medium-chain triglycerides, also known as MCT, have known as super fuel because your

body absorbs MCTs rapidly and efficiently.

* Made with non-GMO hemp oil and combined with MCT "carrier" oil to improve

absorption and bioavailability.

* Formulated by a compound pharmacist.

* Manufactured at an ISO-certified and FDA-registered facility.

* 100% profits donated to veteran's charities.