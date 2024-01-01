We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Hi-Burst
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Hi-Burst products
28 products
Candy
Peaches 'N Cream Sativa Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Strawberry Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
THC 100%
Candy
Tropical Papaya Punch Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Orange Mango Indica Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Orange Mango Sativa Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Pineapple Orange Fruit Chews100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Strawberry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Raspberry Lemonade Indica Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Sour Cherry Sativa Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Sour Cherry Indica Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Orange 'N Cream Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Raspberry Lemonade Sativa Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Peaches 'N Cream Indica Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Green Apple Indica Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Green Apple Sativa Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
White Grape Sativa Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
White Grape Indica Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Orange 'N Cream Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
THC 100%
Candy
Raspberry Lemonade 1:1 Sativa Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Raspberry Lemonade 1:1 Indica Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
Candy
Berries 'N Cream Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Hi-Burst
THC 100%
1
2
