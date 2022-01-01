About this product
Hi-Burst fruit chews range from sweet to sour, this flavor is from the sweet line.
Gluten free
Vegetarian
Sold in packs of 10
Individually wrapped in child-resistant film
About this brand
Hi-Burst
Born in the Pacific Northwest, Hi-Burst infused fruit chews melt in your mouth. Ranging from sweet to sour, they are designed to delight with their taste and reliability so you can celebrate your sweet tooth in an uplifting way.
We proudly use the same high-quality ingredients and natural flavors that confectioners source from all over the world to ensure a shockingly delicious edible.
