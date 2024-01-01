Hi-Fi Sessions | Mango, Single

by Hi-Fi Sessions
THC —CBD —

About this product

10mg THC

RELAX. CHILL OUT IN A BIG WAY.

Immerse yourself in a tropical escape, where the juiciest, sun-kissed mangoes blend with a mix of hops and our boldest THC infusion, all the thrills with zero cals, zero carbs, and no sugar. Enjoy a refreshing blend of 10 milligrams of THC per can, crafted to transport you to a state of ultimate relaxation.

About this brand

Hi-Fi Sessions
California's favorite cannabis beverage. Expertly-crafted, this fruity hop-flavored sparkling water has no carbs, no calories, and no hangovers! Made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops and everything AbsoluteXtracts knows about cannabis. It’s a hoppy sparkling water that drinks like a beer. All of the fruity and tropical notes from the hops, but without all the other things that can weigh one down. The best of both worlds.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
