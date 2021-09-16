Loading…
Hi On Nature

Dried Fruit Mango: 100mg / 500mg

Real dried fruit for the more health-conscious enjoyer of Delta 8. Hi on Nature is proud to be the only company bringing you this beautiful duo of gifts from nature: mango infused with hemp derived Delta-8 THC.

Our Delta 8 is naturally extracted from Farm Bill compliant hemp.

• Total Delta 8 Content: 100mg / 500mg
• Delta 8 Content Per Gummy: 20mg / 100mg
• Fruits per Pack: 5
• Serving Size: 1 piece
• Container: Resealable Mylar bag
• Ingredients: Dried mango
• Extraction Material: Farm Bill Compliant Hemp
• Delta-9 THC Content: None detected
