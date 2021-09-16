In a world full of stress, say Hi to a new kind of chill. Hi On Nature is a Los Angeles-based cannaceuticals company on a mission to bring the calming benefits of industry-disrupting hemp extracts like Delta 8 to those who seek relief from the endless grind of everyday life.



Our Delta 8 THC is naturally derived from premium west coast-grown hemp and our terpene-rich eighths, prerolls, edibles, and concentrates are meticulously tested at a third-party, multi-accredited facility.



The flavor-forward recipes for our products are uniquely crafted in-house with a proprietary dosing method for a tasty and accurate experience each time.



Safety and consistency are at the core of our manufacturing process and we proudly don’t cut corners when it comes to creating high quality, compliant, feel-good products.