Hi5 Cannabis Seltzer: Grapefruit
Hi5 cannabis infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and an all-natural grapefruit flavor. A Jamaican farmer coined the term "grapefruit" in the 1800s for what was previously called "the forbidden fruit". We'll drink to that. With zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten-free, each 4-pack includes four 12 ounce cans designed to take effect in five minutes. We'll drink to that, too!
