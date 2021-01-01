Loading…
Logo for the brand Hi5

Hi5

Hi5 Cannabis Seltzer: Grapefruit

About this product

Hi5 cannabis infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and an all-natural grapefruit flavor. A Jamaican farmer coined the term "grapefruit" in the 1800s for what was previously called "the forbidden fruit". We'll drink to that. With zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten-free, each 4-pack includes four 12 ounce cans designed to take effect in five minutes. We'll drink to that, too!
