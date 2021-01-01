About this product

Hi5 cannabis infused seltzer contains 5mg of THC and an all-natural pomegranate flavor. The ancient Greeks believed that the pomegranate tree sprang from the blood of Dionysus, the god of wine. We think history is dope, and with zero sugar, zero calories, and gluten-free, Hi5 is dope, too. Each 4-pack includes four 12 ounce cans designed to take effect in five minutes. It may be a product of the gods.