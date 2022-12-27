About this product
Bubba Kush Cali is a hybrid strain made by crossing the classic West Coast California Kush with Bubba Kush. Bubba Kush Cali generally yields between a 17%-20% THC potency giving its users a calming body high that is perfect for the end of any long day. It also boasts a strong woody aroma with a pleasant creamy earthy taste.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
State License(s)
00000113DCUX00454549