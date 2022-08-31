About this product
White 99 is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain of cannabis that is the result of crossing two polar-opposite strains: The White and Cinderella 99. Although its original breeders are unknown, White 99 seeds are commonly available in the market today. This strain boasts an earthy, citrus flavor and is known for its strong euphoric effects.
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
