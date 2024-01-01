  • Are you ready to simply feel AWESOME for all the good stuff in every HIGH 9INE
  • HIGH 9INE delivers a Rich & Opulent Taste from Real Juices
  • RELAX with 10mg of Delta-9 THC from Hemp Infused Honey & HYDRATE with Coconut Water
  • HIGH 9INE is an amazing pairing with your favorite smoke to Enhance the Total Experience
Logo for the brand HIGH 9INE

HIGH 9INE

HIGH 9INE IS A BEVERAGE LIKE NO OTHER
All categoriesOther

HIGH 9INE products

6 products
Product image for HIGH 9INE - Limeade 10mg Delta-9 THC
Miscellaneous
HIGH 9INE - Limeade 10mg Delta-9 THC
by HIGH 9INE
Product image for HIGH 9INE - Blackberry 10mg Delta-9 THC + 200mg Caffeine
Miscellaneous
HIGH 9INE - Blackberry 10mg Delta-9 THC + 200mg Caffeine
by HIGH 9INE
Product image for HIGH 9INE - Watermelon Flavored Half (black tea) & Half (lemonade) - 10mg Delta-9 THC
Miscellaneous
HIGH 9INE - Watermelon Flavored Half (black tea) & Half (lemonade) - 10mg Delta-9 THC
by HIGH 9INE
Product image for HIGH 9INE - Blackberry 10mg Delta-9 THC & Caffeine Free
Miscellaneous
HIGH 9INE - Blackberry 10mg Delta-9 THC & Caffeine Free
by HIGH 9INE
Product image for HIGH 9INE - Pineapple 10mg Delta-9 THC + 200mg Caffeine
Miscellaneous
HIGH 9INE - Pineapple 10mg Delta-9 THC + 200mg Caffeine
by HIGH 9INE
Product image for HIGH 9INE - Pineapple 10mg Delta-9 THC & Caffeine Free
Miscellaneous
HIGH 9INE - Pineapple 10mg Delta-9 THC & Caffeine Free
by HIGH 9INE