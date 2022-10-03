About this product
Clinical strength relief meets uplifting ginger.
This rich, hydrating lotion feels smooth to the touch and never leaves an oily residue behind. Loaded with 1000 mg of cannabinoids, this lotion has some of the highest THC and CBD numbers on the market. We include mango butter, shea butter, safflower oil, and a few other goodies to moisturize skin and fight free radicals without clogging pores. Available in an airless 100 ml (3.5 oz) dispenser.
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!
State License(s)
CDPH-10003595
030-1004704317D