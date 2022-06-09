Now here’s a product worth its salt.



Our fizzy bath powder is made from scratch with all-natural, skin-friendly ingredients. Each container holds 400 mg of cannabinoids in a soothing and fizzy 1:1 CBD/THC blend. If you split that up into four baths, you’ll have roughly 100 mg in each bath. Be prepared to feel noodly—before long, you’ll be ready to pour yourself into bed. Our Soothing Lavender Soak & Fizz will turn your bath water a lovely purple color but won't stain you or your tub.