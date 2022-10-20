About this product
You have to CBD it to believe it.
How’d we pack 2000 mg of full-spectrum CBD extract into one smooth, hydrating lotion? We’re still asking ourselves that! This hand-crafted lotion blends the purest CBD with some of our favorite ingredients, including mango butter, arnica, and ginger root extract. This product is a perfect choice for anyone who loves the feel of CBD or isn’t sure how to feel about THC-heavy products just yet. Bonus points: as a hemp product, this lotion is not subject to sales tax!
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!
State License(s)
CDPH-10003595
030-1004704317D