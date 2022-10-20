You have to CBD it to believe it.



How’d we pack 2000 mg of full-spectrum CBD extract into one smooth, hydrating lotion? We’re still asking ourselves that! This hand-crafted lotion blends the purest CBD with some of our favorite ingredients, including mango butter, arnica, and ginger root extract. This product is a perfect choice for anyone who loves the feel of CBD or isn’t sure how to feel about THC-heavy products just yet. Bonus points: as a hemp product, this lotion is not subject to sales tax!