About this product
Remember what 100% feels like?
Whether you’re a mountain climber, backyard gardener, or injury recoverer, you deserve to feel like your best self. Fortunately, we made something to get you there a little faster. Our Recover tincture contains 1000 mg of CBD. The mint chocolate flavor means this tincture is great mixed in drinks or on its own. Bonus points: as a hemp product, this tincture is not subject to sales tax.
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!