It’s Hibernate for customers who prefer to be a bit high.



Hibernate XL contains 3 times the amount of THC we put into your regular Hibernate tinctures. That’s right, same great honey almond flavor, 3x the THC! This tincture is specifically formulated to help you get to sleep and stay asleep. We blended CBD, THC, and CBN to make this honey almond tincture.



