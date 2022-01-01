Clinical strength relief meets cooling menthol.



This rich, hydrating lotion feels smooth to the touch and never leaves an oily residue behind. Loaded with 1000 mg of cannabinoids, this lotion has some of the highest THC and CBD numbers on the market. We include mango butter, shea butter, safflower oil, and a few other goodies to moisturize skin and fight free radicals without clogging pores. Available in an airless 100 ml (3.5 oz) dispenser.