Après-ski, après-cycle, après-kayak—whatever you’re après, you’ve earned some rest and recovery. This unflavored tincture is made with 2000 mg of full-spectrum CBD and fractionated coconut oil. We think it’s a great way to kick back after a hard day’s adventure. Use the dropper to measure a dose of tincture into a drink or straight into your mouth. For extra speedy absorption, drop it under your tongue. First time? Try a half-dropper (20 mg) of CBD to start.
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!