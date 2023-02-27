Supercharge your recovery.



Après-ski, après-cycle, après-kayak—whatever you’re après, you’ve earned some rest and recovery. This unflavored tincture is made with 2000 mg of full-spectrum CBD and fractionated coconut oil. We think it’s a great way to kick back after a hard day’s adventure. Use the dropper to measure a dose of tincture into a drink or straight into your mouth. For extra speedy absorption, drop it under your tongue. First time? Try a half-dropper (20 mg) of CBD to start.

