Refresh. Recover. Repeat.



Tough, outdoorsy athletes take fancy scented baths. That’s just a fact. That’s why we blended Epsom salts and lavender essential oils with 400 mg of full-spectrum CBD. Fill your tub. Sprinkle in some salt. Get in and relax.



Legally, we’re required to mention that if you don’t have great insulation, your bathroom might fill with rubber ducks. Apparently they can smell this stuff from miles away? Anyway, you can just ignore them. They’re usually pretty friendly.

