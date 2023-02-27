Grab some concentrated relief for what ails you! Our relief stick packs 800 mg of CBD into a convenient, portable container. Plus, you can apply it without getting your hands sticky. That comes in handy when you’re wearing gloves, eating Cheetos, or watching Finger Painting with Bob Ross on YouTube.
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!