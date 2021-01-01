About this product

You snooze, you win!



Do as the bears do in winter and catch some Z’s! We’re pretty sure some smart philosopher told us sleep was the best medicine, and who are we to disagree with some smart philosopher? This tincture is specifically formulated to help you get to sleep and stay asleep. We blended CBD, THC, and CBN to make this 1000 milligram honey almond tincture. Make sure you don’t have any big plans after taking your first dose of Hibernate–you may be sleepier than you expect!