Do as the bears do in winter and catch some Z’s! We’re pretty sure some smart philosopher told us sleep was the best medicine, and who are we to disagree with some smart philosopher? This tincture is specifically formulated to help you get to sleep and stay asleep. We blended CBD, THC, and CBN to make this 1000 milligram honey almond tincture. Make sure you don’t have any big plans after taking your first dose of Hibernate–you may be sleepier than you expect!
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!