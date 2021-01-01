About this product

Do you partake?



We hope so, because you’re invited to the Partake party! While our other tinctures are loaded with CBD, Partake puts THC at center stage. This is our most psychoactive product, formulated to provide plenty of fun and plenty of high for even the most seasoned cannabis users. Pro tip: If you’re feeling really fancy, this creamsicle flavored product is a dream in an orange and vanilla milkshake.