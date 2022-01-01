About this product
Our THC-infused bath bombs are the bomb! Take a soak with these fizzy devils and experience maximum relaxation. You’ll get out feeling, dare we say, noodly. We’ve designed our cannabinoid oils to integrate with bathwater rather than floating on top. They won’t stain you or your tub.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!