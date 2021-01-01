About this product
1000 mg of THC? That’s cause for celebration.
Good times ahead! Celebrate is our most psychoactive tincture, loaded with 1000 mg of full-spectrum THC to inspire even the most seasoned cannabis users. The chocolate-coconut flavor means it tastes great on its own or mixed into your favorite beverage.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!