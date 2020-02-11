High Garden
Chocolate Thai 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Chocolate, Coffee
Earthy, Spicy
SENSATION
Uplifting, Energetic
Creative, Cerebral High
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
Chocolate Thai effects
Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
