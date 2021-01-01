High Grade AZ
Blueberry Shortcake Daytripper Disposable Pen - 0.4g
About this product
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!