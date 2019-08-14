About this strain
Love Triangle effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!