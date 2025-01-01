Z Crasher is a potent hybrid strain designed to alleviate anxiety, depression, and stress. It offers a creative and inspired state of mind, allowing users to explore new ideas and experiences. The euphoric effects of Z Crasher induce a sense of bliss and happiness, promoting a positive outlook. As you consume this strain, you'll notice delightful flavors that blend fruity, sweet, and spicy notes, creating a well-rounded sensory experience. With its calming properties, Z Crasher can help bring a sense of tranquility and relaxation to both the mind and body. It is an ideal choice for those seeking relief from emotional distress while enjoying a flavorful cannabis experience.

---



Feelings: Creative, Euphoric, Calm

Aroma: Fruit, Sweet, Spicy

---

Species: Hybrid

Lineage: Zookies x Wedding Crasher

May relieve: Anxiety, Depression, Stress

read more