Logo for the brand High Life Farms

High Life Farms

Silver Mountain

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Silver Mountain effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Focused
72% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
