Convenience that fits snugly your pocket, the Automatic Easy Grinder is ready when you need it to be. Whether it’s loose tobacco, medicinal herbs or seasoning for dinner around a campfire, the powerful grinding blades can take up to 2.5 g of product with the press of a button. The longer you grind, the finer your herbs, and the included brush makes for an easy clean up. The rechargeable Li-Ion battery can last 5 hours on a single charge or enough for 300 grinds and with the LED battery display on the front of the unit, you’ll know when it’s time to plug in. USB charging cable included. Detachable storage case can be used as a manual grinder when no charge is left