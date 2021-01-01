About this product
Bio Rolling Trays are crafted from high grade metal that ensures longevity and efficiency. The front facing surface includes the gas mask emblem for appeal and easy identification. The Large tray measuring at 13.5" x 11" is the biggest in the Bio Rolling Tray line allowing for a wide space to be utilized for all your smoking materials and needs. This is an ideal item to add to your selection of smoking accessories.
