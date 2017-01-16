About this product
Elemental Seeds crossed Blackberry x All Spark OG to create this 70% Indica strain
grown by HMH with love!
Feelings/Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, Focused
Medical Relief: Pain, Stress, Antiemetic, Anxiety, Insomnia
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Limonene ･ Caryophyllene
grown by HMH with love!
Feelings/Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, Focused
Medical Relief: Pain, Stress, Antiemetic, Anxiety, Insomnia
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene ･ Limonene ･ Caryophyllene
About this strain
5th Element
Elemental Seeds crossed Blackberry with All Spark OG to create this impressive strain. 5th Element produces huge yields of sticky buds that feature a powerful earthy, lemony smell and flavor. The effects are quite strong with a good mix of cerebral and body highs.
5th Element effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Mountain Health
We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by High Mountain Health (HMH).
HMH is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid-back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state.
High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe, and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.
HMH is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid-back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state.
High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe, and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.