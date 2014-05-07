ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Blackberry
Hybrid

560 reviews

Blackberry

Blackberry
Blackberry is a popular strain known for its balance of an active buzz and the high yields of plants due to its indica side. It was bred in 2009 by Dutch company Nirvana Seeds as a cross between a Black Domina clone from the U.S and their own Raspberry Cough. Flowering happens between 9 and 11 weeks and plants will have a tight leaf structure and frosty buds. Indoor growing is recommended, but be warned, Blackberry plants are pungent. This strain has strong smoke that can have a fuel smell, but it is dominantly fruity.

406 people reported 3169 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 33%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Lineage

Raspberry Cough
Raspberry Cough
parent
Second strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Strain
Blackberry
First strain child
Gabriel Sherbet
child
Second strain child
Blackberry Chem OG
child

Most popular in