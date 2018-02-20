About this strain
Sizzurp by Exotic Genetix is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Spirit in The Sky mother with a Cookies and Cream father. According to Excotic, Sizzurp benefits from a sea of green (SOG) setup as a multi-topped bush, and has a 63-day flowering time. Its name is derived from its aroma, which the breeder likens to a mixture of grape cough syrup, fruity hard candy, and lemon-lime soda.
Sizzurp effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
40% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
