At High Road Edibles, we pride ourselves on chef-driven recipes with consistent dosing that don’t skimp on flavor for effectiveness.



You have high expec­ta­tions for the brands you choose. Your THC selec­tion cer­tain­ly shouldn’t be the excep­tion to that rule. It wasn’t for us. Suitable for any cannabis lifestyle, our confections are great whether you’re out adventuring or relaxing with your favorite book. We’ll see you on the High Road.