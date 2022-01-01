High Road Edibles
Change Direction
About this brand
At High Road Edibles, we pride ourselves on chef-driven recipes with consistent dosing that don’t skimp on flavor for effectiveness.
You have high expectations for the brands you choose. Your THC selection certainly shouldn’t be the exception to that rule. It wasn’t for us. Suitable for any cannabis lifestyle, our confections are great whether you’re out adventuring or relaxing with your favorite book. We’ll see you on the High Road.
You have high expectations for the brands you choose. Your THC selection certainly shouldn’t be the exception to that rule. It wasn’t for us. Suitable for any cannabis lifestyle, our confections are great whether you’re out adventuring or relaxing with your favorite book. We’ll see you on the High Road.