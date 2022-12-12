This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue Kush #6 offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity.



Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.