This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue Kush #6 offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity.
Our flower offers full-sized nugs packed with potency. Machine-trimmed and super sized for the true cannabis enthusiast.
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.